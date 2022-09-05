Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.08% of Sun Country Airlines worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $687,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.83.

Shares of Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $19.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $36.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.71 and a beta of 0.55.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $219.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.69 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

