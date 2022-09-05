CSR (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CSR (OTCMKTS:CSRLF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

CSR Stock Up 5.3 %

CSRLF stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.52. CSR has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $4.00.

About CSR

Further Reading

CSR Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of building products for residential and commercial constructions in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Building Products, Property, and Aluminium segments. The Building Products segment offers interior systems, including gyprock plasterboards, Martini acoustic insulation products, and Rondo rolled formed steel products, as well as Himmel and Potter interior systems that supplies ceiling tiles, aluminum partitions, and architectural hardware products; construction systems, such as Hebel autoclaved aerated concrete products, AFS walling systems, cladding systems, and Cemintel fiber cement; masonry and insulation solutions comprising Bradford insulations, Bradford energy solutions, Edmonds ventilation systems, and Monier roofing solutions; and bricks, including PGH Bricks and pavers.

