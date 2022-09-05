JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $20.43 Million Stock Holdings in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,076,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826,694 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.70% of Centerra Gold worth $20,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 99,847.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 66,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 66,898 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 97,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 16,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 327.0% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 168,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 128,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.39.

Shares of NYSE:CGAU opened at $4.49 on Monday. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $10.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.29.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $167.65 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 41.65% and a return on equity of 4.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centerra Gold Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.79%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

