Raymond James & Associates Purchases 1,469 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.13% of Boston Beer worth $6,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,298,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,481,000 after acquiring an additional 41,468 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 250,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,775,000 after acquiring an additional 26,610 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 617.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,671,000 after acquiring an additional 24,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,436,000. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.92, for a total transaction of $161,466.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $612,051.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total value of $95,814.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,593 shares in the company, valued at $989,825.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.92, for a total transaction of $161,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,051.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,101 shares of company stock worth $386,892 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boston Beer Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $337.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $334.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer to $320.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $328.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Boston Beer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.29.

Boston Beer stock opened at $330.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.49 and a beta of 0.95. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $287.00 and a 1 year high of $569.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $348.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.17.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.23 by ($0.92). Boston Beer had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

About Boston Beer

(Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.