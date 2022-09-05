Raymond James & Associates Has $6.05 Million Stock Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,744 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.14% of Cactus worth $6,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Cactus by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cactus by 2.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Joel Bender sold 542,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $29,286,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,616. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Joel Bender sold 542,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $29,286,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 562,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $30,388,637.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,727,074.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $42.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.70 and a 1-year high of $64.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.53.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $170.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.11 million. Cactus had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Cactus’s payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WHD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Cactus from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cactus from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.80.

Cactus Profile

(Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Further Reading

