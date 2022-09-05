Raymond James & Associates Boosts Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.09% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $6,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RBA. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 669.2% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 860.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8,568.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RBA. StockNews.com raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

NYSE:RBA opened at $70.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.37. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $76.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.91%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

