Raymond James & Associates Buys 17,706 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,706 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.08% of Endava worth $5,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 92.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 25,025.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Loews Corp bought a new position in shares of Endava in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endava in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 17.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 52.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DAVA stock opened at $98.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.74 and a 200-day moving average of $108.05. Endava plc has a 12 month low of $82.01 and a 12 month high of $172.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.38 and a beta of 1.22.

DAVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Endava from $154.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.67.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

