Raymond James & Associates Grows Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.19% of Grand Canyon Education worth $5,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $81.08 on Monday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.31. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.43.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOPE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CAO Lori Browning sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total transaction of $90,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,896.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

