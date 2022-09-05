Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 79.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 48,611 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $5,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 258.7% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,060,000 after acquiring an additional 15,063 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 109,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,654,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDY has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:TDY opened at $367.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $387.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $413.15. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $344.66 and a 1-year high of $493.97.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.61 EPS for the current year.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.