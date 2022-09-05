Raymond James & Associates Grows Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.12% of ExlService worth $5,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in ExlService in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ExlService in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ExlService in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in ExlService in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in ExlService in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Stock Performance

ExlService stock opened at $164.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.14 and a fifty-two week high of $179.81.

Insider Activity at ExlService

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $346.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.60 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 21.78%. ExlService’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.04, for a total transaction of $370,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,170,878.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ExlService news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,588 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total value of $537,841.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,922.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.04, for a total transaction of $370,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,170,878.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on EXLS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ExlService from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.83.

ExlService Profile

(Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

See Also

