Raymond James & Associates Reduces Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 62,439 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.06% of United States Steel worth $5,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,173,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,648,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United States Steel by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,086,000 after acquiring an additional 573,522 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in United States Steel by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,226,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,256,000 after acquiring an additional 571,282 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE X opened at $21.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.16. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $39.25.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 21.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on X. StockNews.com cut shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group set a $23.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.05.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

