Molten Ventures (LON:GROW) Sets New 12-Month Low at $326.20

Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 326.20 ($3.94) and last traded at GBX 329.60 ($3.98), with a volume of 40787 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 341.20 ($4.12).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Molten Ventures from GBX 1,300 ($15.71) to GBX 1,050 ($12.69) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Get Molten Ventures alerts:

Molten Ventures Trading Down 3.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 427.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 571.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £505.21 million and a P/E ratio of 183.44.

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molten Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molten Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.