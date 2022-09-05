Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Position Increased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) by 2,559.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,058 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.06% of Doximity worth $5,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Doximity by 400.0% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Doximity during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Doximity by 460.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Doximity during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Doximity during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 46.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS opened at $32.68 on Monday. Doximity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $107.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.69, a PEG ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DOCS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Doximity from $68.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Doximity from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Doximity from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.47.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

