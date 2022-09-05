United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 51,545 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in United Airlines were worth $5,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 307.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $35.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.57. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.54 and a 52 week high of $54.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.29.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $12.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. United Airlines’s revenue was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.91) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,884,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,769,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Airlines news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 13,939 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $513,652.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Shapiro bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,884,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,769,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UAL. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Melius began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $86.50 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.47.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

