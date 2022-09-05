Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,578 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.24% of Innospec worth $5,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 7.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 24.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in Innospec by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 12,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Innospec by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 34,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Innospec by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Innospec Stock Down 1.3 %

Innospec Profile

Shares of NASDAQ IOSP opened at $89.37 on Monday. Innospec Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.00 and a twelve month high of $106.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.87 and a 200 day moving average of $96.59.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

