Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Resources Connection worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Resources Connection by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 63,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Resources Connection during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 74,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Resources Connection in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 286,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 79,859 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Resources Connection from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Resources Connection Stock Down 1.3 %

In related news, Director Donald B. Murray sold 1,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $32,030.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 818,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,171,079.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Resources Connection news, Director Donald B. Murray sold 77,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,638,009.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 313,124 shares in the company, valued at $6,610,047.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Donald B. Murray sold 1,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $32,030.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 818,060 shares in the company, valued at $17,171,079.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RGP stock opened at $19.39 on Monday. Resources Connection, Inc. has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $23.18. The firm has a market cap of $648.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $217.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.81 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Resources Connection Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Resources Connection Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

See Also

