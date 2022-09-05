Sovos Brands (SOVO) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Analysis

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) is one of 33 public companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Sovos Brands to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Sovos Brands and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sovos Brands -4.47% 9.21% 3.97% Sovos Brands Competitors -153.93% -184.25% -16.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sovos Brands and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sovos Brands 0 0 12 0 3.00 Sovos Brands Competitors 271 1089 1278 29 2.40

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sovos Brands currently has a consensus price target of $17.73, suggesting a potential upside of 18.74%. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 37.92%. Given Sovos Brands’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sovos Brands has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

92.1% of Sovos Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Sovos Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sovos Brands and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sovos Brands $719.19 million $1.92 million -41.47 Sovos Brands Competitors $7.64 billion $1.07 billion 4.09

Sovos Brands’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sovos Brands. Sovos Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

About Sovos Brands

(Get Rating)

Sovos Brands, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands. The company sells its products principally to retail outlets and wholesale distributors, including traditional supermarkets, mass merchants, warehouse clubs, wholesalers, specialty food distributors, military commissaries, and non-food outlets, such as drug store chains, dollar stores, and e-commerce retailers. Sovos Brands, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.