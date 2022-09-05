New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1.92.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. CSFB reduced their target price on New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on New Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.20 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on New Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on New Gold from C$2.25 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get New Gold alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Joseph Chausse purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.84 per share, with a total value of C$84,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 803,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$675,194.52. In other news, Senior Officer Robert Joseph Chausse acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$84,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 803,803 shares in the company, valued at C$675,194.52. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Godin bought 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.90 per share, with a total value of C$49,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$49,500. Insiders have purchased a total of 355,000 shares of company stock valued at $338,560 in the last 90 days.

New Gold Trading Up 6.1 %

NGD stock opened at C$0.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$593.60 million and a P/E ratio of 5.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.04. New Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.80 and a 1-year high of C$2.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.69.

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$147.68 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.