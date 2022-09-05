Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.64.

SWIM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Latham Group from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Latham Group from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Latham Group from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Latham Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Latham Group by 48.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,795 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Latham Group by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 426,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,684,000 after purchasing an additional 172,628 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Latham Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,554,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,077,000 after purchasing an additional 37,096 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Latham Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,048,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Latham Group by 365.3% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 127,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 100,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIM opened at $5.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.25 million, a PE ratio of -43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.36. Latham Group has a 1 year low of $5.02 and a 1 year high of $27.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

