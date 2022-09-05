Financial Survey: Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) versus Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY)

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) and Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Swisscom pays an annual dividend of $1.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Tele2 AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $1.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 24.9%. Swisscom pays out 60.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tele2 AB (publ) pays out 268.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Swisscom and Tele2 AB (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swisscom $12.24 billion 21.77 $2.00 billion $3.27 15.72 Tele2 AB (publ) $3.12 billion 2.22 $502.08 million $0.48 10.79

Risk & Volatility

Swisscom has higher revenue and earnings than Tele2 AB (publ). Tele2 AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Swisscom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Swisscom has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tele2 AB (publ) has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Swisscom and Tele2 AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swisscom 2 5 0 0 1.71 Tele2 AB (publ) 1 3 3 0 2.29

Swisscom currently has a consensus price target of $480.00, suggesting a potential upside of 833.49%. Given Swisscom’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Swisscom is more favorable than Tele2 AB (publ).

Profitability

This table compares Swisscom and Tele2 AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swisscom 14.18% 14.30% 6.28% Tele2 AB (publ) 21.69% 17.72% 7.33%

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises. It also provides cloud, outsourcing, workplace, mobile phone, networking, business process optimization, SAP, and security and authentication solutions, as well as a range of services to the banking industry; Internet of Things solutions; digitization services to the healthcare sector; IT systems for health insurance companies; fixed-line and mobile networks by other telecommunication service providers; and roaming to foreign operators whose customers use its mobile networks, as well as broadband services and regulated products. In addition, the company plans, operates, and maintains network infrastructure and IT systems; provides support functions to finance, human resource, and strategy, as well as management of real estate and vehicle fleet; and offers broadband and mobile services, such as telephony, mobile offerings, and broadband services, as well as ICT solutions for residential, business, and wholesale customers. Further, it provides IT and network services; online and telephone directories; and cross-platform retail media and security communication services, as well as builds and maintains wired and wireless networks. The company was founded in 1852 and is based in Bern, Switzerland.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, and security services. It also provides data network services, including dark fiber, dedicated wavelength, ethernet and IP VPN, and internet services; and unified communications comprising service provider, mobile virtual network operator, and carrier SIP-interconnect services. In addition, the company offers single and dual IMSI solutions for consumer and IoT applications; on-demand roaming services, such as subscription management, data plan management, real time charging, eSIM delivery, SIM management, and set up services; routing and termination solutions for international voice traffic; application-2-person messaging services; and value-added services comprising shortcodes and long numbers for businesses to have 2-way communication with their customers. Tele2 AB (publ) was founded in 1993 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

