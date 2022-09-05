Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $602.70.

EDVMF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Endeavour Mining in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Endeavour Mining in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS EDVMF opened at $19.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.07. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $28.52.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Endeavour Mining’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

