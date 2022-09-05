2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TWOU shares. StockNews.com raised 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on 2U from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on 2U from $40.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on 2U from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on 2U from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of 2U by 122.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in 2U in the second quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in 2U in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in 2U by 179.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 2U in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000.

TWOU opened at $7.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $541.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. 2U has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $37.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.24.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $241.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.26 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 32.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that 2U will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

