Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $268.67.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $203.67 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $186.83 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The stock has a market cap of $72.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.82, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,787 shares of company stock valued at $20,719,321 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 28.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 864,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,696,000 after acquiring an additional 191,280 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 34.3% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $7,457,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 722.0% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,213 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,754.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

