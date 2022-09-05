Swiss National Bank Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.15% of Clarus worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Clarus by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 14,012 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Clarus by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 258,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 20,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Clarus by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Clarus

In related news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $282,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael A. Henning sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $714,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Trading Down 2.4 %

CLAR opened at $15.51 on Monday. Clarus Co. has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $31.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.68 and a 200-day moving average of $21.68. The stock has a market cap of $579.69 million, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). Clarus had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 6.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clarus Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Clarus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Clarus’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLAR. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Clarus from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Clarus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clarus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Clarus from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Clarus to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clarus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

About Clarus

(Get Rating)

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

Featured Stories

