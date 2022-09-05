National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Holdings Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.13% of National Research worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NRC. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Research during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in National Research by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Research during the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Research by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of National Research by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 67.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 246,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $8,869,608.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,761,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,419,004. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRC opened at $33.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.96. National Research Co. has a 52 week low of $30.93 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $846.01 million, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. National Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.13%.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

