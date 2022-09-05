Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBA. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 138.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 28.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. 53.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of UBA opened at $16.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 6.45. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $21.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.27 million, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Urstadt Biddle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

