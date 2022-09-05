Swiss National Bank Purchases 15,200 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of RealReal worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REAL. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of RealReal by 332.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,364,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,450,000 after buying an additional 1,817,899 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of RealReal by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 803,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after acquiring an additional 9,955 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of RealReal by 29.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 444,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 101,260 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of RealReal by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 294,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 164,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in RealReal by 342.7% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 239,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 185,553 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REAL opened at $2.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.71. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $17.09.

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. RealReal had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 11,650.13%. The business had revenue of $154.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other RealReal news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 11,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $28,787.85. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 681,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,512.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Todd A. Suko sold 11,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $27,283.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 385,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,844.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 11,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $28,787.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 681,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,512.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,860 shares of company stock worth $125,365 over the last 90 days. 13.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on REAL. Cowen cut shares of RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on RealReal from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America cut RealReal from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $2.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on RealReal from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of RealReal from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RealReal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.28.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

