Swiss National Bank Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 187,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Stagwell worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Stagwell by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell during the first quarter valued at about $2,286,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stagwell by 164.8% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 421,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 262,556 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Stagwell by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Stagwell Price Performance

STGW opened at $6.33 on Monday. Stagwell Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stagwell ( NASDAQ:STGW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $672.91 million during the quarter. Stagwell had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 2.53%.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Stagwell in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

About Stagwell

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

