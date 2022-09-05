ProShare Advisors LLC Has $355,000 Stock Position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners in the first quarter valued at about $337,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SGRY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on Surgery Partners to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.70.

Surgery Partners Price Performance

Shares of SGRY opened at $26.28 on Monday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $63.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 2.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.79 and a 200-day moving average of $42.85.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.64 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Surgery Partners

(Get Rating)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Featured Stories

