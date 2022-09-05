ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 711 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WABC opened at $55.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.61. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $53.24 and a 12-month high of $63.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.79 and its 200 day moving average is $58.79.

Westamerica Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Westamerica Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WABC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 41.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

(Get Rating)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.