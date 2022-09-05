ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 680 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palomar were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Palomar by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Palomar by 172.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Palomar by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palomar by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Palomar news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 47,949 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $3,366,019.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 641,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,029,017.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 47,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $3,366,019.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 641,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,029,017.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,927 shares of company stock worth $5,754,691. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Palomar from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Palomar from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.17.

PLMR opened at $83.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.15 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.02 and a 200-day moving average of $62.44. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $97.18.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.23 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 15.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

