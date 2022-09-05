ProShare Advisors LLC Has $344,000 Stock Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,571 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 250.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in H&R Block during the first quarter worth about $71,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&R Block Stock Performance

NYSE HRB opened at $44.47 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.61 and its 200-day moving average is $32.82. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $48.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.69.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.77 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.99% and a negative return on equity of 2,398.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 31.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 64,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $3,130,227.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,039.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other H&R Block news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 64,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $3,130,227.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,039.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $317,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,437.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,821 shares of company stock valued at $4,037,989. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HRB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

