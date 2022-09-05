ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Timken by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,153,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,797,000 after buying an additional 380,333 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Timken by 101.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 948,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,596,000 after buying an additional 478,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Timken by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 896,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,088,000 after buying an additional 24,949 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Timken by 8.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 816,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,570,000 after buying an additional 62,128 shares during the period. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Timken by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 773,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,592,000 after purchasing an additional 103,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Timken stock opened at $62.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.61. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $78.51.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Timken’s payout ratio is 25.10%.

TKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Timken to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Timken from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.22.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 8,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $583,529.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,891,626.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 7,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total value of $503,718.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,891,824.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 8,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $583,529.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,659 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,626.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

