ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 6,670 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,670 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVTA. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 27,682,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,627,000 after buying an additional 981,413 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,820,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,332,000 after buying an additional 977,406 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,791,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,894,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,197,000 after buying an additional 757,570 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,723,000. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invitae stock opened at $2.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Invitae Co. has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $32.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.05. The stock has a market cap of $649.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.82.

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.06. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 620.70%. The business had revenue of $136.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.47 million. Research analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

NVTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Invitae to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen cut Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Invitae in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Benchmark cut Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Invitae in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.56.

In other Invitae news, insider Thomas Brida sold 7,048 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $32,068.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 386,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,514.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Invitae news, Director Sean E. George sold 22,085 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $100,486.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 788,656 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,384.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Brida sold 7,048 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $32,068.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 386,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,514.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,735 shares of company stock valued at $152,009 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

