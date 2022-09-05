ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in US Ecology by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in US Ecology by 512.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in US Ecology during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in US Ecology during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in US Ecology by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on US Ecology in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of ECOL opened at $47.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.54. US Ecology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.26 and a 12-month high of $48.09.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

