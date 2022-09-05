ProShare Advisors LLC Has $373,000 Stock Holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 198.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOVA. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.14.

NYSE NOVA opened at $23.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.00. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.80 and a beta of 2.33.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 32.41%. The business had revenue of $147.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Sunnova Energy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William J. Berger sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $4,506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 301,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,046,305.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider William J. Berger sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $4,506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 301,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,046,305.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 154,999 shares of company stock valued at $4,635,505. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

