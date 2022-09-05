ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 257,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,572,000 after buying an additional 7,370 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,474,000 after buying an additional 23,149 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,415,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 880.4% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 16,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,184,000 after buying an additional 14,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 15,363 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,565,000 after buying an additional 10,363 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CACC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.50.

Credit Acceptance Price Performance

NASDAQ:CACC opened at $521.36 on Monday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a one year low of $452.48 and a one year high of $703.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 15.39 and a current ratio of 15.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $539.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $543.60.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $7.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.14 by ($4.20). The firm had revenue of $457.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.77 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 42.75%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $13.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 54.38 EPS for the current year.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

