AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Position Cut by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in AAR were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 76.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 494,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,946,000 after acquiring an additional 214,094 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,707,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,660,000 after acquiring an additional 157,906 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP increased its position in AAR by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 119,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after buying an additional 41,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AAR during the first quarter worth $40,000. 98.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AAR alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on AIR shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of AAR from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AAR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

AAR Stock Up 1.4 %

AIR stock opened at $42.57 on Monday. AAR Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $52.83. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. AAR had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David P. Storch sold 25,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $1,170,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 315,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,749,362.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.