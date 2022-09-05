ProShare Advisors LLC Has $362,000 Stock Holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,561 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth about $259,000. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 169,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,600,000 after acquiring an additional 71,075 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 45.8% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 729,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,932,000 after acquiring an additional 22,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth about $101,000. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $44.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.99 and a 200-day moving average of $45.42. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.13. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a one year low of $39.27 and a one year high of $54.00.

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 28.71% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

In other news, Director Robert B. Engel acquired 1,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.25 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,086.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert B. Engel bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.25 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,489 shares in the company, valued at $144,086.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert B. Engel bought 1,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.01 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,085. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,922 shares of company stock valued at $168,041. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

