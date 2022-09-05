Insider Buying: Kogan.com Ltd (ASX:KGN) Insider Purchases A$507,000.00 in Stock

Kogan.com Ltd (ASX:KGN – Get Rating) insider David Shafer purchased 150,000 shares of Kogan.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$3.38 ($2.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$507,000.00 ($354,545.45).

The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.33.

Kogan.com Ltd operates as an online retailer in Australia. The company offers various brands across a range of categories, including consumer electronics, appliances, homewares, hardware, toys, and others; and owns and operates 20 private label brands. It also provides pre-paid mobile phone plans online; and directly sourced holiday packages and travel bookings.

