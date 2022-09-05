ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 3,250 Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,274,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,495,000 after purchasing an additional 706,465 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,009,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,838,000 after buying an additional 756,418 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,678,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,083,000 after buying an additional 497,071 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 901,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,995,000 after buying an additional 70,983 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 801,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,218,000 after buying an additional 80,946 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Turning Point Therapeutics

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, CFO Paolo Tombesi sold 1,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $88,654.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,778. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TPTX opened at $76.01 on Monday. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $82.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.02 and a beta of -0.18.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.14) earnings per share. Turning Point Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TPTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen downgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $143.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Turning Point Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.22.

Turning Point Therapeutics Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

