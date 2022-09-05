Insider Selling: CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Director Sells C$595,653.05 in Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) Director Sebastian Rubino sold 9,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.52, for a total transaction of C$595,653.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,848 shares in the company, valued at C$5,135,141.57.

On Tuesday, June 7th, Sebastian Rubino sold 83 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.75, for a total transaction of C$4,959.25.

CCL Industries stock opened at C$64.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$62.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$60.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11. CCL Industries Inc. has a 1 year low of C$53.36 and a 1 year high of C$73.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.75, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.86.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CCL.B shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Pi Financial boosted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CCL Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$77.44.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

