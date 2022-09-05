The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of York Water worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YORW. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in York Water by 2,192.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in York Water by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in York Water by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in York Water in the first quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of York Water by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Get York Water alerts:

York Water Trading Down 0.2 %

YORW stock opened at $43.63 on Monday. The York Water Company has a 52-week low of $37.52 and a 52-week high of $53.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $622.47 million, a P/E ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.12.

York Water Announces Dividend

About York Water

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1949 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.09%.

(Get Rating)

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.