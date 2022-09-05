Swiss National Bank Has $1.41 Million Stake in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of QuinStreet worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,155,000. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,731,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,681,000 after purchasing an additional 265,804 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 896,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,305,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the first quarter worth approximately $1,592,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 300,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 122,982 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QNST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered QuinStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QuinStreet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

QuinStreet Trading Down 0.6 %

QuinStreet Profile

Shares of QuinStreet stock opened at $11.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.03. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $19.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.58 million, a P/E ratio of -129.99 and a beta of 1.02.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, or customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

