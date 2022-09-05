Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Highlander Capital Management LLC

Highlander Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,014 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 5.1% of Highlander Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $1,631,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 5,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Emerson Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 363.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in Apple by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $155.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.00. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Articles

