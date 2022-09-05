Insider Buying: Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Insider Purchases C$1,928,498.00 in Stock

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) insider Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. acquired 220,000 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.77 per share, with a total value of C$1,928,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 401,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,515,125.90.

Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 31st, Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. acquired 181,000 shares of Lundin Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.79 per share, with a total value of C$1,590,935.70.

Lundin Gold Stock Performance

Shares of TSE LUG opened at C$8.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.95. Lundin Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of C$7.80 and a 52 week high of C$12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.94, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion and a PE ratio of 9.86.

Lundin Gold Announces Dividend

Lundin Gold ( TSE:LUG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$226.95 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Lundin Gold Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. Lundin Gold’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LUG shares. Cormark upped their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.03.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

