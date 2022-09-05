Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Raised by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,570 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 8.6% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $29,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,995,000. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 43,151 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 10,061 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Barclays cut their price objective on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $256.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $270.44 and a 200 day moving average of $277.26. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

