Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) Director P. Thomas Jenkins Buys 750,000 Shares

Sep 5th, 2022

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEXGet Rating) (NASDAQ:OTEX) Director P. Thomas Jenkins purchased 750,000 shares of Open Text stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$40.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,621,278.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,743,349 shares in the company, valued at C$71,178,099.75.

Open Text Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of TSE:OTEX opened at C$39.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$49.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$51.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.41 billion and a PE ratio of 20.48. Open Text Co. has a 52 week low of C$39.00 and a 52 week high of C$69.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bankshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

