Financial Comparison: OppFi (OPFI) versus The Competition

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) is one of 78 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare OppFi to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares OppFi and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|OppFi
|$350.57 million
|$25.55 million
|1.34
|OppFi Competitors
|$4.18 billion
|$809.62 million
|2.55
OppFi’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than OppFi. OppFi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Volatility & Risk
OppFi has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OppFi’s rivals have a beta of 8.04, indicating that their average share price is 704% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current recommendations for OppFi and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|OppFi
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2.67
|OppFi Competitors
|241
|1240
|1745
|52
|2.49
OppFi currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.37%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 74.77%. Given OppFi’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OppFi has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Profitability
This table compares OppFi and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|OppFi
|7.59%
|20.16%
|6.13%
|OppFi Competitors
|-34.46%
|19.50%
|1.85%
Summary
OppFi rivals beat OppFi on 7 of the 13 factors compared.
OppFi Company Profile
OppFi Inc. operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.
