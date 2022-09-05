Financial Comparison: OppFi (OPFI) versus The Competition

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) is one of 78 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare OppFi to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OppFi and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get OppFi alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OppFi $350.57 million $25.55 million 1.34 OppFi Competitors $4.18 billion $809.62 million 2.55

OppFi’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than OppFi. OppFi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

3.6% of OppFi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 88.7% of OppFi shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

OppFi has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OppFi’s rivals have a beta of 8.04, indicating that their average share price is 704% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for OppFi and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OppFi 0 1 2 0 2.67 OppFi Competitors 241 1240 1745 52 2.49

OppFi currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.37%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 74.77%. Given OppFi’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OppFi has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares OppFi and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OppFi 7.59% 20.16% 6.13% OppFi Competitors -34.46% 19.50% 1.85%

Summary

OppFi rivals beat OppFi on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

OppFi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OppFi Inc. operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for OppFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OppFi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.