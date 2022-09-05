United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of United States Antimony stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a current ratio of 16.51. United States Antimony has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.46.

United States Antimony Company Profile

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

